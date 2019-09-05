Travel Channel Premiering New Investigation Into the Loch Ness Monster

The Loch Ness Monster has become one of the most famous cryptozoological creatures in history, with the Travel Channel delivering an all-new investigation into the creature’s existence on September 15th with Loch Ness Monster: New Evidence. Legends claim that the mysterious creature is a relic from the time of dinosaurs that survived in the massive body of water, with a famous photo from the early 20th-century seemingly offering the best “evidence” of the creature to date, with the upcoming special utilizing new DNA research in hopes of setting the record straight on whether the perplexing creature has really evaded capture all for all these years.

Per press release, “Tales of a monster lurking beneath the waves of Loch Ness have terrified people in the Scottish Highlands for centuries. Now, Dr. Neil Gemmell of the University of Otago in New Zealand, uses a cutting-edge scientific technique called environmental DNA (eDNA) to unravel this centuries-old mystery. Travel Channel has the exclusive first look at Gemmell’s high-tech monster hunt, carrying out experiments, talking to eyewitnesses and investigating the incredible history of the Loch Ness monster. The global premiere of the two-hour special, Loch Ness Monster: New Evidence, premieres in the United States on Travel Channel on Sunday, September 15th at 8 p.m. ET and in the United Kingdom on Discovery Channel on Sunday, September 15th at 7 p.m.”

“Gemmell and his team collected water samples from all over the loch, which were filtered for DNA fragments. If there’s monster DNA in the loch, Gemmell will find it. He’ll put the leading theories to the ultimate scientific test. Is Nessie a giant sturgeon or catfish as many contend? Could it be a new, undiscovered species of large eel? Is it a lost relic of the dinosaur era that captured the world’s imagination in the infamous, black and white ‘Surgeon’s Photo,’ taken in 1934? Gemmell’s stunning evidence is sure to launch a new chapter in the search for the Loch Ness monster. On September 5th, 2019, Dr. Gemmell and his team announced the results of their astonishing study.”

“Our cameras have been behind the scenes capturing all of the drama and finally revealing that several leading theories can be scientifically dismissed. Now, the most thorough eDNA study of the loch in history will have its day in the spotlight,” Matthew Butler, general manager, Travel Channel shared.

Gemmell did note that, while using this technology to learn more about the mythical monster is exciting, he’s glad that the special will bring more attention to the science of it all.

“Perhaps the most lasting legacy of this adventure will be that millions of people now know about the power of eDNA to understand, monitor, and protect our environment,” Gemmell pointed out.

Loch Ness Monster: New Evidence on September 15th at 8 p.m. ET.

