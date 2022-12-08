M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin Scores Unexpected Rating

M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming apocalyptic psychological horror film Knock at the Cabin has received an unexpected rating from the MPA (Motion Picture Association). Knock at the Cabin has been Rated "R" for "Violence and language." This is somewhat of a departure for Shyamalan: his only R-rated film was The Happening in 2008, with his other directorial efforts – The Sixth Sense, Signs, Unbreakable, The Village, Lady in the Water, The Last Airbender, Split, The Visit, Glass, and Old – all being rated PG-13 or PG.

Synopsis: While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.

Knock at the Cabin is a secret adaptation of author Paul Tremblay's novel, The Cabin at the End of the World. Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Rupert Grint (Servant, Harry Potter), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Old), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth), and Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter). It is, written, produced and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The first Knock at the Cabin trailer was recently released – watch it HERE.

(Photo: Univer)

In his own telling, Knock at the Cabin has been a mix of fast-hitting conceptual creativity and hard-hitting attempts to actually get it onscreen:

"I will tell you this: strangely, it was the fastest script I've ever written. Signs would have had that title prior to Knock at the Cabin," Shyamalan told ComicBook. "I probably think, in terms of both of them, that they have this movement, this event, that causes me to write it really fast. Hopefully, audiences will feel that when they come to see it... It is definitely in the wheelhouse of the things you're seeing from me now, especially with [Apple TV+ series] Servant, this contained and gigantic event that's occurring."

Paul Tremblay's The Cabin at the End of the World was a breakout hit, that was even praised by the likes of Stephen King. Shyamalan developed the script and filmed the Knock at the Cabin movie in secret, as the novel's popularity grew.

As Paul Tremblay has said: "Most of my novels, including 'A Head Full of Ghosts,' riff on other films and novels. 'The Cabin at the End of the World' is itself a reaction to the home invasion film subgenre. Most of me is excited and intrigued at the prospect of seeing my story reimagined or refracted on screen."

Knock at the Cabin has a theatrical release date of February 3, 2023.

Via: Bloody-Disgusting