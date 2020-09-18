Fast Times Table Read: Twitter Is Freaking Out Over Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s Latest Reunion
One of the silver linings to the pandemic has been seeing table reads of various films and television shows. Recently, the cast of The Princess Bride reunited to raise money for the Wisconsin Democratic Party. While that event featured the film's original cast, another recent table read went a different route. Comedian Dane Cook gathered a star-studded line-up to raise money for star Sean Penn's CORE humanitarian organization. The group read highlights from the Fast Times at Ridgemont High script, but Penn was the only original cast member involved (although, his role of Spicoli was hilariously played by Shia LaBeouf). Other big names included Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, John Legend, Ray Liotta, and Jimmy Kimmel. However, it was the inclusion of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston that has the Internet talking.
After the former couple reunited at the SAG Awards at the beginning of the year, fans have been increasingly obsessed with their friendship, which appears to be in a good place. While some people would like to see Brad and Jen get back together, many of us just enjoy seeing them be nice to each other. During the Fast Times table read, Aniston played Linda Barrett, the role made famous by Phoebe Cates, and Pitt played Judge Reinhold’s Brad Hamilton. Of course, you can’t do Fast Times without the famous pool scene which featured Brad pleasuring himself to the thought of Linda coming on to him. Needless to say, Twitter freaked out over Aniston and Pitt doing this scene together. You can watch the clips and check out some reactions below…
Can't Stop Watching
It’s Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reuniting during the “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” table read during this scene ✨for me✨ #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/DsqVE1rHVI— Lesley Hauler (@LesleyHauler) September 18, 2020
"All the Feels"
THIS BRAD & JEN REUNION!!!!
Remember when we used to say “all the feels”? Well, HERE!!!! This!!!!! #BradPitt #JenniferAniston #JuliaRoberts pic.twitter.com/zxEB1su4V9— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) September 18, 2020
A Gift
Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston fake flirting is something 2020 deserved pic.twitter.com/h6ahRJOlei— Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) September 18, 2020
This Moment, Though
“hi aniston”— Vale (@vtusx) September 18, 2020
“hi pitt”
“how you doin?”
“Good honey, how are you”
“I’m alright”
Not me freaking out.#FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/VbHtU4aIZX
The Celeb Reactions
i’ve lost the times that i’ve watched this clip. pls watch EVERY SINGLE ONE’s faces. i’m SCREAMING 💀 #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/KYXcJIsRsS— thay 🦙 (@beingamaguire) September 18, 2020
Yes, I freaked Out, Too
You know Julia Roberts called Jennifer Aniston the second this Zoom ended.pic.twitter.com/WMeoVMB2WU— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) September 18, 2020
Jen Forever
jennifer aniston’s wardrobe change for fast times live. the commitment! pic.twitter.com/cBM72D9qsP— nicole (@anistonily) September 18, 2020
Shia Was Lowkey the MVP, Though
celebrities watching brad pitt and jennifer aniston interacting pic.twitter.com/KE0by1sEzx— grace dante (@misslefroy) September 18, 2020
Still Can't Believe This Is Real
All these actors reacting to Brad Pitt’s character jerking off to Jennifer aniston’s character pic.twitter.com/XIeAslrvql— 🌬 (@imitationliz) September 18, 2020
A Reunion That Transcends Time
I wasn’t even old enough to care about brad pitt and jennifer aniston when they were together why is this making me scream pic.twitter.com/2kMEf9f9W7— courtney (@jesuisyentruoc) September 18, 2020
Whoops
This will definitely stop everyone obsessing over Brad and Jen reunions. #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/lVeCNdxNC0— Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) September 18, 2020
Thank You, Brad and Jen!
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are singlehandedly saving 2020 for me #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/dKKB299dEn— Lucy on the Ground (@lucyontheg) September 18, 2020