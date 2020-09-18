Fast Times Table Read: Twitter Is Freaking Out Over Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s Latest Reunion

One of the silver linings to the pandemic has been seeing table reads of various films and television shows. Recently, the cast of The Princess Bride reunited to raise money for the Wisconsin Democratic Party. While that event featured the film's original cast, another recent table read went a different route. Comedian Dane Cook gathered a star-studded line-up to raise money for star Sean Penn's CORE humanitarian organization. The group read highlights from the Fast Times at Ridgemont High script, but Penn was the only original cast member involved (although, his role of Spicoli was hilariously played by Shia LaBeouf). Other big names included Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, John Legend, Ray Liotta, and Jimmy Kimmel. However, it was the inclusion of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston that has the Internet talking.

After the former couple reunited at the SAG Awards at the beginning of the year, fans have been increasingly obsessed with their friendship, which appears to be in a good place. While some people would like to see Brad and Jen get back together, many of us just enjoy seeing them be nice to each other. During the Fast Times table read, Aniston played Linda Barrett, the role made famous by Phoebe Cates, and Pitt played Judge Reinhold’s Brad Hamilton. Of course, you can’t do Fast Times without the famous pool scene which featured Brad pleasuring himself to the thought of Linda coming on to him. Needless to say, Twitter freaked out over Aniston and Pitt doing this scene together. You can watch the clips and check out some reactions below…