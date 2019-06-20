Mark Hamill “Thrilled” to Learn Stephen King Loved Child’s Play

✖

Mark Hamill, the actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, is also a renowned voice actor and recently lent his talents to the iconic Chucky doll in the latest Child's Play reboot, which was released earlier this year. Yesterday, Entertainment Weekly released a list by famous horror author, Stephen King, who recommended "the movie, TV show, and book you should check out this Halloween." King's horror movie of choice was Child's Play, which naturally caught the attention of Hamill. The actor took to Twitter to gush over King and his praise.

"Mark Hamill did the voice of Chucky & I f---ing loved that movie." As a lifelong @StephenKing fanatic, I'm thrilled beyond words to be a part of something HE loved! Do you think his @ChildsPlayMovie quote would make a good tattoo?🤪🔪🔪🔪https://t.co/iMWhYvuZ0M — Mark Hamillween (@HamillHimself) October 23, 2019

"'Mark Hamill did the voice of Chucky & I f---ing loved that movie.' As a lifelong @StephenKing fanatic, I'm thrilled beyond words to be a part of something HE loved! Do you think his @ChildsPlayMovie quote would make a good tattoo?🔪🔪🔪," Hamill wrote.

Here's King's the full blurb from the article:

"I didn't go see it in the theaters, because I thought, 'Well, this is just another warmed-over sequel,'" King explained. "Mark Hamill does the voice of Chucky and I just f—ing loved that movie. I laughed and I cried at the things in there. Everybody who's in the movie does a terrific job. It's a smart script and it's just a load of fun. It really is. It's gruesome as hell. There's this scene where this guy is [laughs] hanging some Christmas lights on his house, and Chucky does something to the ladder, and he falls off and he lands on his feet, and his bones come right out the side [now convulsing with laughter] of his legs. And you know, it's not funny, but at the same time it is funny."

The new Child's Play was directed by Lars Klevberg, written by Tyler Burton Smith, and based on characters created by Don Mancini. In addition to the voice of Hamill, the film features Aubrey Plaza as Karen, Gabriel Bateman as Andy, and Bryan Tyree Henry as Detective Mike Norris.

King also recommended the Netflix show Marianne and the book Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo.

Child's Play is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.