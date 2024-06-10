Mason Gooding and Olivia Holt to Star in Horror Rom-Com Heart Eyes

Spyglass Media Group is adding another horror film to its slate but this time in the rom-com genre. Heart Eyes comes from director Josh Ruben (Werewolves Within and Scare Me) with Phillip Murphy (The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard) Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, Freaky) and Michael Kennedy (Freaky) penning the screenplay. Cruel Summer alum Olivia Holt and Scream's Mason Gooding are set to star in the film. They will play co-workers who are working overtime on Valentine's Day. Per the synopsis, they are "mistaken for a couple by the elusive couple-hunting killer. Now they must spend the most romantic night of the year running for their lives."

"My love of horror is rivaled only by my love of romantic comedies," Ruben said in a press statement. "I'm excited as hell to mount my most challenging genre bender to date: a brutal slasher in a nostalgic rom-com universe." Landon and Divide/Conquer's Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks (M3gan, Totally Killer) are producing. Spyglass' Gary Barber and Chris Stone will serve as executive producers with Murphy.

As Aforementioned, Gooding is fresh off of the Scream reboot films where he's played Chad Meeks-Martin in Scream and Scream VI. Gooding was part of the "Core Four" group that fans have really grown attached to. He was suspected to have succumbed to his injuries in the last film but it was revealed that he is in fact alive. Gooding also starred in Hulu's Love Victor and Olivia Wilde's Booksmart where he made his feature film debut. He can next be seen in Kyle Mooney's disaster comedy Y2K.

Holt's career began on Disney Channel with projects such as Dog with a Blog, Kickin' It, Girl vs. Monster and I Didn't Do It. Her recent credits include Marvel's Cloak and Dagger and Prime Video's Totally Killer opposite Kiernan Shipka. Outside of acting, Holt has has a rather successful music career, releasing her self-titled EP Olivia in 2016. She's released several other songs and remixes since, including a cover of Pixar's "You've Got a Friend in Me" with Jordan Fisher. Last year she released a brand new single, "a song to make out to." She can be seen next in the rom-com Jingle Bell Heist and as a guest star on Peacock's new comedy series Laid.

