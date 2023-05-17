Meg 2: The Trench Gets Official Rating

The first trailer for Meg 2: The Trench teased an adventure that was bigger and more brutal than 2018's The Meg, but the MPA confirmed that the project will still maintain a relatively lighter tone, as the film has secured a PG-13 rating. With the film coming from director Ben Wheatley, known for intense experiences like Kill List, A Field in England, and In the Earth, the film seems to hold back a bit on being a complete bloodbath, though earns its PG-13 rating for "action/violence, some bloody images, language, and brief suggestive material." Meg 2: The Trench is slated to hit theaters on August 4th.

The film is described, "Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time. Immerse yourself in the most electrifying cinematic experience of the year with Meg 2: The Trench -- where the depths of the ocean are matched only by the heights of sheer, unstoppable excitement!"

Warner Bros. Pictures and CMC Pictures present Meg 2: The Trench, with Statham and Jing headlining an ensemble cast that also includes Sophia Cai (The Meg), Page Kennedy (The Meg), Sergio Peris-Mencheta (Rambo: Last Blood), Skyler Samuels (The Gifted), and Cliff Curtis (Avatar franchise).

Meg 2: The Trench is directed by Ben Wheatley (In the Earth, Free Fire), from a screenplay by Jon Hoeber & Erich Hoeber (The Meg, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), and Dean Georgaris (The Meg, Lara Croft: Toom Raider – The Cradle of Life), and a screen story by Dean Georgaris and Jon Hoeber & Erich Hoeber, based on the novel The Trench by Steve Alten. The film is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura (The Meg, Bumblebee) and Belle Avery (The Meg, Before the Devil Knows You're Dead), and executive produced by Jason Statham, Cate Adams, Ruigang Li, Catherine Xujun Ying, Wu Jing, E. Bennett Walsh, Erik Howsam, Gerald R. Molen, and Randy Greenberg.

Joining director Wheatley behind the camera are director of photography Haris Zambarloukous (Belfast, Murder on the Orient Express), production designer Chris Lowe (The Gray Man, No Time to Die), and editor Jonathan Amos (Baby Driver, Paddington 2). The visual effects supervisor is Pete Bebb (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Inception), and costume designer is Lindsay Pugh (The Matrix Resurrections, Krypton). The music is by Harry Gregson-Williams (The Meg, The Martia").

Meg 2: The Trench is slated to hit theaters on August 4th.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!