Mike Flanagan Confirms The Midnight Club Has Officially Begun Production

While a number of movie and TV productions around the world have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, filmmaker Mike Flanagan recently took to Twitter to confirm that production is officially underway on his Christopher Pike adaptation The Midnight Club. It's unknown when exactly the project can be expected to debut, but if production has already begun, we surely wouldn't be surprised if the project lands on Netflix before the end of the year. Whether or not it could be ready in time for the Halloween season, however, is another question entirely. Stay tuned for details on The Midnight Club.

"And we're off!" Flanagan shared on Twitter earlier this week alongside a photo of the series' clapboard.

While Flanagan might be most known for his work on adaptations like The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, when Midnight Club was announced, he confirmed that it was a project he'd been wanting to develop since he was a teenager.

"I began brainstorming an adaptation of The Midnight Club as a teenager, so this is a dream come true. It’s an honor to introduce a new generation of young horror fans to the world of Christopher Pike," Flanagan shared last May. "Oh, and for you fellow Pike fans out there... the article is correct, we will be incorporating a lot of his books into the series. So whatever your favorite Pike book is, there's a chance it'll be part of the show."

Earlier this year, Flanagan also revealed the cast for the project.

"Portraying the titular club of terminally ill young adults is an amazing group of young actors. The Midnight Club is made up of Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, William Chris Sumpter, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, and Sauriyan Sapkota," Flanagan revealed. "And joining them... I'm thrilled to welcome back some familiar faces as Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, and Matt Biedel join the cast in supporting roles. (Some other familiar faces from previous Intrepid projects to pop up as guest stars along the way.)"

He continued, "And finally... Anchoring the show as the enigmatic doctor who runs this hospice for young adults, I'm honored to welcome Heather Langenkamp. To horror fans like myself, Heather is royalty, and I am so excited to work with her. I've been dreaming of this project since I was a teenager, and I cannot wait to embark on yet another adventure with my [Intrepid] partner in crime (and television) Trevor Macy, as well as the fantastic crew we've been cultivating. More to come as we get closer to shooting."

Stay tuned for details on The Midnight Club on Netflix.

