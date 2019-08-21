Midsommar Blu-ray Release Details Unveiled, No Director’s Cut Included

Ari Aster’s Midsommar gave fans a blistering, sun-drenched horror film that was more about illuminating emotional terror than it was about darker, more otherworldly scares when it debuted back in July and now, we know when you can be blinded by the light of the film’s disturbing tale at home. Midsommar is headed to home release digitally in September and then on Blu-ray and DVD in October — without the Extended Director’s Cut.

As reported by Bloody Disgusting, Midsommar will arrive on Digital and On Demand on September 24 from A21. It will arrive on Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital) as well as DVD on October 8 from Lionsgate. The Blu-ray and DVD will come with special features, including the “Let the Festivities Begin: Manifesting Midsommar” featurette and the “Bear in a Cage” promo. Notably absent from the home release, however, is a director’s cut of the film. The director’s cut of Midsommar screened at the Lincoln Center on August 17th, an event that also included a Q&A with the director.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The director’s cut adds in around 30 additional minutes to the nearly two-and-a-half hour theatrical release. Aster had previously revealed that his original cut of Midsommar was nearly four hours long, complete with more bizarre rituals and additional scenes though the filmmaker also noted that he was also still proud of the version that ultimately opened in theaters as well.

“We did find that by cutting that, we were able to maintain the tension between them even more successfully,” the filmmaker previously shared with GameSpot. “I was in love with that scene, because it felt like an argument that I’d had with partners before, and I think it felt like the kind of argument that people would relate to. But it also felt like the movie could survive it being cut, which was a shock to me, and I didn’t make peace with that until very recently.”

Midsommar follows a graduate student (Jack Reynor) who wants to break up with his girlfriend (Florence Pugh) but holds off after a personal tragedy. This emotional build-up happens at the time both are headed to a nine-day festival that only happens every 90 years in a remote, Swedish community. The celebration ends up having some truly horrific outcomes for pretty much everyone involved. In addition to Reynor and Pugh, Midsommar stars Will Poulter, Vilhem Blomgren, William Jackson Harper, Ellora Torchia, and Archie Madekwe.

Midsommar arrives on Digital and On Demand September 24, followed by release on Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD October 8.