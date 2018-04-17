Season 2 of ‘Mr. Mercedes’ Premieres on August 22

After an intriguing and thrilling first season, the adaptation of Stephen King‘s Bill Hodges trilogy, Mr. Mercedes, is returning to AT&T’s Audience Network this summer. The network announced that the sophomore season will premiere on August 22nd.

Based on Stephen King’s 2014 book, Mr. Mercedes follows demented killer Brady Hartsfield, who taunts a retired police detective Bill Hodges with a series of lurid letters and emails, forcing the ex-cop to undertake a private, and potentially felonious, crusade to bring the killer to justice before he is able to strike again.

Brendan Gleeson, who plays Detective Bill Hodges, along with Harry Treadaway (Penny Dreadful) as Brady Hartsfield, will be returning to the series, in addition to a majority of the first season’s cast.

Grey’s Anatomy and Insidious: The Last Key star Tessa Ferrer joins the series as Cora Babineau, wife of Dr. Felix Babineau (Jack Huston) and head of marketing at a major pharmaceutical corporation, who’s even more ambitious than she is beautiful.

The second season is set to be inspired by the second book of the series, Finders Keepers, with the third book in the series being End of Watch.

Much like Game of Thrones, we can expect the upcoming season to explore the second installment in the book series, even if the show keeps the name of the first book.

“The master plan, which of course is always subject to change, is each book would represent a whole season, and Mr. Mercedes is the first season,” showrunner David E. Kelley explained to The Hollywood Reporter last year. “Then we’ll turn to season two and the second book, but we haven’t congregated as a writing group yet and begun to kick around stories for year two, so it’s premature to say anything beyond that. But the concept, in success, is we would do each book as an entire season of 10 episodes.”

The source material might only consist of three books, but Kelley will happily make more seasons.

“Yes, initially, though in success it could go on beyond that,” Kelley shared of the series running three seasons. “That’s everybody’s plan, isn’t it? You keep going and going and you keep finding more new stories. But going into this, the idea is that we have three books and in success it would make for three seasons and then, who knows? Maybe longer if we’re having fun.”

Tune in to the season premiere on August 22nd on Audience Network.

