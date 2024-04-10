The Blair Witch Project Remake in the Works From Lionsgate and Blumhouse

Lionsgate and Blumhouse confirmed they're developing a remake of the cult classic The Blair Witch Project. Rumors of a Blair Witch Project reboot first surfaced in 2022, stating Lionsgate was looking to revive the franchise, telling filmmakers to come with their pitches at the ready. 2016's Blair Witch did little to bring new life into the franchise, as it was met with financial and critical disappointment. However, things are looking up, with CinemaCon as the place where a new The Blair Witch Project was officially announced. Lionsgate and Blumhouse are collaborating on the project, and a familiar name is also attached.

A new The Blair Witch Project was announced at CinemaCon by Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson, and Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum. It's set to be the first film in a multi-picture pact with Blumhouse reimagining horror classics from the Lionsgate library. Blum will team with producer Roy Lee on the new Blair Witch; Lee previously produced the 2016 film Blair Witch.

"I have been incredibly fortunate to work with Jason many times over the years. We forged a strong relationship on The Purge when I was at Universal, and we launched STX with his film The Gift. There is no one better at this genre than the team at Blumhouse," said Fogelson. "We are thrilled to kick this partnership off with a new vision for Blair Witch that will reintroduce this horror classic for a new generation. We couldn't be more pleased to be working with them on this and other projects we look forward to revealing soon."

"I'm very grateful to Adam and the team at Lionsgate for letting us play in their sandbox. I'm a huge admirer of The Blair Witch Project, which brought the idea of found footage horror to mainstream audiences and became a true cultural phenomenon," said Blum. "I don't think there would have been a Paranormal Activity had there not first been a Blair Witch, so this feels like a truly special opportunity and I'm excited to see where it leads."