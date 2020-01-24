Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Gets a Hot Topic Fashion Collection

Part Three of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is now streaming on Netflix, and it seems as though the long wait will be well worth it for fans. To make this moment even more exciting, Hot Topic recently released a “hellishly cute” fashion collection that’s inspired by the show.

Our favorite items include the Plaid buckle skirt (which pairs perfectly with the “Herald of Hell” pentagram top) and the red coat, but there’s also a tie-front button up with an allover Salem print, a Baxter High cheer dress, t-shirts, jewelry and more. Plus, everything is 20% off at the moment with the code HT20. You can shop it all right here in standard and plus sizes.

Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3:

“Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, ‘The Fright Club’ (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil…”

Shipka returns alongside Sabrina co-stars Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Gavin Leatherwood, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Michelle Gomez, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, and Abigail Cowen. The series is written and produced by Archie Comics chief creative officer Roberto Aguire-Sacasa.

