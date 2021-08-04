Fire Breaks Out At Netflix Studio Where Stranger Things Is Being Filmed

✖

Netflix’s studio where Stranger Things gets filmed had a fire situation today. Newsweek reports that the Albuquerque, New Mexico site had to battle the blaze. Thankfully, the Albuquerque Fire Rescue department was on hand to help contain the situation. Luckily no one was harmed in the fire and that’s a great thing to hear after such a scary episode. Also of note to any Stranger Things fans out there, it was an old building that was gutted rather than the sets. There was a ladder truck on-scene trying to snuff out the flames and by the time the sun came up in the Southwest, the situation was handled. In addition to the social media presence from the publication, the Fire Rescue members shared images of them trying to contain the fire.

A fire broke out at Netflix's studios in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where 'Stranger Things' was filming its upcoming fourth season. Albuquerque Fire Department public information officer Tom Ruiz told Newsweek that there were no firefighter or civilian injuries to report. pic.twitter.com/UGzgMeC1Z0 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 4, 2021

When asked for comment, information officer with the Fire Department Tom Ruiz said, “On the morning of Wednesday August 4 13 Units with AFR and BCFD were dispatched to the address of 5650 University SE at Netflix studios. Upon arrival Units found a fully involved small sized movie set with smoke and flames. All units who responded work diligently to extinguish this event and got it under control quickly… There were no firefighter or civilian injuries to report during this event,"

Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy just spoke to Collider about the upcoming season. Fans were energized to hear that the long wait is basically already over. “I have been, along with the [Duffer] Brothers, we have been kind of tag-teaming it and directing it as recently as now," Levy said. "So not quite done filming. [We’ll be done] imminently.”

“All I can say about [the release date] is by the time this airs, we’ll at least have given the world a ballpark," Levy added. "And I’m not allowed to say more. By the time Free Guy comes out, August 13th, part of that answer will be known.”

When it comes to details about Season 4, stunt coordinator Hiro Koda actually talked to Comicbook.com about the upcoming salvo of episodes.

"All I can tell you is that season four is... It's darker. It's going to be epic. There's lots of great surprises and all your favorite people are in it," Koda teased. "It's going to be so good. It's so epic. I've gotten to read through almost eight scripts now, so it's pretty awesome. I don't know how many we're going to get."

