Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date Announcement Teased by Producer

Out of all of the tapestry of Netflix originals, none of them have become a cultural phenomenon quite like Stranger Things. The nostalgia-filled horror series has already had a lot of hype surrounding its upcoming fourth season, especially after delays tied to the COVID-19 pandemic have caused fans to wait a little while longer. At the moment, we still don't have a release date for Stranger Things' fourth season — but according to executive producer Shawn Levy, that could soon change. In a recent interview with Collider, Levy confirmed that filming on the season is almost done, and that information tied to a release date could be revealed in the coming weeks.

“I have been, along with the [Duffer] Brothers, we have been kind of tag-teaming it and directing it as recently as now," Levy explained. "So not quite done filming. [We’ll be done] imminently.”

“All I can say about [the release date] is by the time this airs, we’ll at least have given the world a ballpark," Levy continued. "And I’m not allowed to say more. By the time Free Guy comes out, August 13th, part of that answer will be known.”

Given the fact that Stranger Things' first Season 4 teaser debuted all the way back in February of 2020, the idea of getting some sort of update sooner than later will probably excite fans. And while the pandemic might have delayed those episodes fully getting to audiences, it sounds like the wait will be worth it.

"All I can tell you is that season four is... It's darker. It's going to be epic. There's lots of great surprises and all your favorite people are in it," stunt coordinator Hiro Koda teased to ComicBook.com last year. "It's going to be so good. It's so epic. I've gotten to read through almost eight scripts now, so it's pretty awesome. I don't know how many we're going to get."

"I think the real challenging part was just adjusting to the new rules and the regulations that were in place on set," series star Sadie Sink recently explained. "That was a big adjustment. But yeah, I think we were all just so grateful to be able to work. And we’ve been working for a while now and creating something really amazing.”

“The scale of the show just gets bigger and bigger each year so yeah, it’s just been really incredible to see where they’re going with the storyline," Sink continued. "It’s really amazing this year. And just how the stakes are just so much higher. Higher than they’ve ever been.”

