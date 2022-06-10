The Fall of the House of Usher Star Says Showrunner Is "Shredding on a F-cking Electric Guitar" With Series

✖

Starting with The Haunting of Hill House and continuing with The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass, filmmaker Mike Flanagan has managed to deliver audiences long-form horror stories that come with as much emotional drama as unsettling imagery, though his upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher will seemingly take certain elements to new heights. Bly Manor and Midnight Mass star Rahul Kohil recently explained how the new series will offer audiences a much more intensely visceral experience as compared to Flanagan's more subtle and nuanced projects. Kohli will next be seen in Next Exit, which makes its premiere this weekend at the Tribeca Film Festival.

"This one, for me, is Mike Flanagan's graphic novel, that's what it feels like. It feels like the most colorful, loud, and in your face," Kohli explained to ComicBook.com of how the project compares to previous collaborations. "I think Mike likened Usher to, if Midnight Mass was a symphony, this is a rock concert with Mike shredding on a f-cking electric guitar. That really does feel like it. Of all the things I've even spoken to him about, [I've said,] 'Hey, we should reach out to a publisher and have a graphic novel adaptation come out at the same time,' because the material suits it so well. It's so graphic and violent. It's very different from what people have become accustomed to."

The Fall of the House of Usher "recounts the terrible events that befall the last remaining members of the once-illustrious Usher clan before it is -- quite literally -- rent asunder. With amazing economy, Edgar Allan Poe plunges the reader into a state of deliciously agonizing suspense. It's a must-read for fans of the golden era of horror writing."

Next Exit is described, "When a research scientist makes national news proving she can track people into the afterlife, Rose sees a way out and Teddy sees his chance to finally make it. These two strangers, both harboring dark secrets, race to join the doctor's contentious study and leave this life behind. While Rose is haunted by a ghostly presence that she can't outrun, Teddy is forced to confront his past. As these two misfits humorously quarrel their way across the country, they meet people along the way who force them to reckon with what is really driving them."

Stay tuned for details on the release of The Fall of the House of Usher. Next Exit premieres this weekend at Tribeca Film Festival.

