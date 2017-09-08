Beloved Horror Remake Rises Through the Netflix Top 10

The start of each month is usually when most of the major acquired titles are added to various streaming services. That's why the first day of the month always sees the biggest influx of titles for streamer's like Netflix. Sometimes, however, movies from years past will make their way to a service in the middle of the month, giving subscribers a surprise when they search for something to watch. That's what happened this week when the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King's IT was added to Netflix.

Over the weekend, IT made its way to Netflix and horror fans immediately hopped on to give it a rewatch. The acclaimed movie, which serves as just the first half of the story in this reboot, has become something of an instant hit since Netflix added it to its ranks.

Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows IT as the second-most popular film on the entire service, behind only new original thriller Spiderhead. Despite being five years old, IT is making waves with Netflix viewers.

You can check out the full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 below!