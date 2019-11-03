Netflix Reveals First Look at Ian Somerhalder’s V-Wars, Announces Release Date

Netflix has revealed the first look and release date for V-Wars, the new horror show based on the Jonathan Maberry comic book series from IDW Publishing. The series stars The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder and will release its first season on December 5th. According to the show’s synopsis, in V-Wars, “Dr. Luther Swann (Ian Somerhalder) enters a world of untold horror when a mysterious disease transforms his best friend, Michael Fayne (Adrian Holmes), into a murderous predator who feeds on other humans. As the disease spreads and more people are transformed, society fractures into opposing camps pitting normal people against the growing number of these ‘vampires.’ Swann races against time to understand what’s happening, while Fayne rises to become the powerful underground leader of the vampires.”

“We could not have dreamed of a better choice than Ian Somerhalder to bring his keen understanding of this genre from his years of starring in The Vampire Diaries to lead the cast of V-Wars as Dr. Luther Swann and to be a creative force on this series, as well as to serve as a director this season,” said David Ozer, former president of IDW Entertainment, when the series was announced. “We are thrilled to partner with Netflix to bring the multifaceted world that Jonathan Maberry created to audiences worldwide.”

