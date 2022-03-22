Netflix’s You Celebrates Start of Season 4 Filming With Photo

Netflix’s You is celebrating the start of Season 4’s filming with a new photo. On the show’s Twitter account, you can clearly see the clapboard for this salvo of episodes. The social team is feeling the euphoria with director John Scott. It seemed like a no-brainer for the streamer to renew the massively popular thriller after Season 3. It felt like more people than ever were tuning in to see Penn Badgely scheming his way into grizly situations. Later this year will see Joe reeling from the events of Season 3. Cliffhangers have been the name of the game for You for a while now. Last season was a wild ride, but there’s always something crazier waiting in the wings on this series. Netflix has to be happy that’s the case. You is one of the rare programs on the streamer that’s really gotten the opportunity to let it’s wings spread out beyond 2-3 seasons. Check out the photo from a new beginning down below.

“Reading Caroline’s novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted world view,” producer Sera Gamble said when Season 4 got announced. “And it’s been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We’re deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support, and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in Season 4.”

feeling YOU-4-ic. YOU Season 4 is now in production. pic.twitter.com/1wtUttZ2P9 — YOU (@YouNetflix) March 22, 2022

An earlier social media thread saw the producer shouting out her cast and crew for their tireless work through the pandemic. COVID-19 impacted Season 3’s development and they had to get creative to get everything done. Despite those challenges, viewers responded warmly to the entire sordid ordeal of that season.

“I feel privileged to have gotten to witness everyone’s creativity, resilience and kindness. I mean, I knew our team was tough and good at their jobs, but holy shit did everyone show up for each other. All the way up the Warner’s/Netflix ladder and in every production department,” she typed on Twitter last year. “(Also, the episodes are fucking bonkers and the performances are insanely good. That’s all I’ll say about that till we are ready to talk about the new season.)

Are you excited about Season 4 of You on Netflix? Let us know down in the comments!