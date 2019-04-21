‘Child’s Play’ Reboot Releases Terrifying Easter Poster

On this Easter Sunday, the marketing team at Orion has released a chilling new Easter-theme Child’s Play poster. Complete with candy, Easter eggs, and blood, Chucky (Mark Hamill) looms large over the Easter bunny with a chef’s knife in hand. It’s another attempt at viral marketing for the studio, who released a separate poster yesterday — on 4/20 — saying Chucky wants to be your “bud.”

No one gets in the way of his best friend. 🐰🔪 #ChildsPlayMovie #Easter pic.twitter.com/3e2mm1NkXn — Child’s Play Movie (@ChildsPlayMovie) April 21, 2019

According to a previous interview with producer David Katzenberg, the reboot wanted to stick as close as possible to the original slasher flick, using practical effects whenever possible.

“It was important to Lars that we use animatronics as much as possible,” Katzenberg previously revealed. “As fans of Todd’s work, we were thrilled when he and his team of exceptional artists and puppeteers agreed to take on the challenge of creating our take on a classic character.”

A separate press release praised the work of MastersFX, the company behind creating the new Chucky doll and mastering the practical effects found in the film.

“MastersFX has brought the new Chucky doll to life on screen like never before in a mixture of practical on-set puppet work and digital FX enhancements. Todd Masters, founder of MastersFX, and his team took six weeks to prepare and assemble seven practical animatronic puppets, each with interchangeable arms and heads that perform a variety of required actions on set. The FX team, led by ace puppeteer Keith Arbuthnot, along with Mike Fields, Jason Ward and Josh Raymond each controlled a different part of the doll.”

Directed by Lars Klevberg on a script from Tyler Burton Smith, the Child’s Play reboot stars Gabriel Bateman, Mark Hamill, Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry, and Tim Matheson.

Child’s Play is due out June 21st.

What do you think of Hamill as Chucky? Are you looking forward to the Child’s Play reboot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

