Netflix Unleashes Trailer for New Vampire Movie Night Teeth

Heading into the Halloween season, horror fans are often looking to revisit staples of the genre to pay respects to classics, but Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming vampire thriller Night Teeth, which might entice audiences to sink their fangs into the all-new experience. The brand-new film embraces a compelling aesthetic, soaking its bloodsuckers in neon lights as they travel across the city, which will surely convince genre fans to check out the lush visuals, leaving us to hope the narrative is as gripping as the cinematography. Check out the trailer of Night Teeth below before it lands on Netflix on October 20th.

The new film is described, “To earn some extra cash, quirky college student Benny (Jorge Lendeborg, Jr.) moonlights as a chauffeur for one night. His task: drive two mysterious young women (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry) around Los Angeles for a night of party hopping. Taken captive by his clients’ charm, he soon learns that his passengers have their own plans for him — and an insatiable thirst for blood. As his night spins out of control, Benny is thrust into the middle of a clandestine war that pits rival tribes of vampires against the protectors of the human world, led by his brother (Raúl Castillo), who will stop at nothing to send them back into the shadows. With sunrise fast approaching, Benny is forced to choose between fear and temptation if he wants to stay alive and save the City of Angels.”

The film also stars Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones), Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus), and Megan Fox (Jennifer’s Body). Night Teeth was written by Brent Dillon (Black Tide Beach) and directed by Adam Randall (I See You).

As if merely being a new horror movie coming to Netflix isn’t enough reason for horror fans to be excited, it’s also expected to see Fox embrace her more otherworldly past in the genre. The actor has starred in a number of genre projects in recent years, though her demonic work in Jennifer’s Body is arguably her fan-favorite performance for horror lovers.

Back in 2020, Fox reflected on how the admiration for the film was “overdue.”

“That, obviously, is overdue. We were all aware of what we were making at the time that we were making it,” Fox shared with Collider in 2020 when discussing the film’s growing cult following. “We were all taken aback – and we meaning me, [director] Karyn [Kusama], [writer] Diablo [Cody], and the main players – by how the studio marketed that movie, which was outrageous, and by how it was received. I can’t sit there and watch that movie and not be like, ‘This is a f-cking hilarious, subtle satire. This is a great movie.’ It’s so interesting. Diablo is so brilliant. Some of those shots in that movie, like that shot going across the football field, are insane. It was so good. The DP and the directing was so good. I don’t know. It just wasn’t time. It was a decade ahead of its time, and it took this long for culture to catch up.”

