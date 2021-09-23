Netflix TUDUM: Here’s What to Expect and When

Netflix is getting into the “global fan event” game, aligning themselves with things like the DC FanDome event with the inaugural “TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event,” which fans can tune into on Saturday. Earlier today, they announced the talent lineup and programming schedule for the event, revealing that it will give insights into Netflix content old and new, and feature appearances by some of the biggest names in entertainment, from Charlize Theron and Regina King to Zack Snyder and Dwayne Johnson. Comedian Lilly Singh will host the first hour, which Netflix promises will include an exclusive clip from the new heist film Red Notice, first looks at the latest seasons of Bridgerton and Ozark, and “a special Stranger Things surprise.”

Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin will emcee the second hour, giving fans first looks at The Sandman, Vikings: Valhalla, and Cobra Kai Season 4, as well as a tease for the new Extraction film, an exclusive look at Cowboy Bebop‘s opening title sequence, and a panel with Netflix action stars Charlize Theron, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Noomi Rapace and more moderated by Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John.



Bridgerton‘s Nicola Coughlan will serve as master of ceremonies for the third and final hour, with highlights like the first teaser and premiere date reveal for Emily in Paris Season 2, a special greeting from The Crown‘s new Queen, an exclusive clip from the new film Don’t Look Up, behind the scenes video with the cast of Umbrella Academy, the trailer debut of Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves, and first looks and breaking news from The Witcher.

And in case you were wondering what the heck “TUDUM” is, the streaming says that its’ “inspired by the first beat you hear when you watch a show or movie on Netflix.”

The virtual livestream event begins at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 4pm GMT / 1am JST and KST. The event will be broadcast across Netflix’s YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter, Twitch and Facebook.

You can see the schedule below.

HOUR ONE



Dwayne Johnson premieres an exclusive clip of his upcoming epic action film RED NOTICE also starring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds

STRANGER THINGS 4 – You have to tune in to find out!

Join cast from season one and season two of BRIDGERTON as they discuss the series, and debut a first look at season two

Jason Bateman premieres a first look (video) at the thrilling final season of OZARK

HOUR TWO



Exclusive First Look (video + character posters) at the long-awaited dark fantasy series, THE SANDMAN, based on the comic books created for DC by Neil Gaiman.

Chris Hemsworth teases the next installment of the action blockbuster EXTRACTION

Stars Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsoon and Leo Suter take you behind-the-scenes to introduce an early Sneak Peek at the very first footage released from VIKINGS: VALHALLA — an all-new exploration of the spectacularly epic Vikings saga.

Charlize Theron, Regina King, Zazie Beetz and more join Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John to discuss some of Netflix’s most exciting upcoming action films

COBRA KAI S4 – a sneak peek you don’t want to miss.

Exclusive look at the COWBOY BEBOP Opening Title Sequence featuring John Cho (Spike Spiegel) and the highly anticipated music from Yoko Kanno

HOUR THREE

