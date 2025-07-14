Nightmare on Elm Street 4K Blu-ray Box Set Is a Steelbook Collector’s Dream

One of the biggest Blu-ray releases this past Halloween season was the arrival of Wes Craven’s iconic A Nightmare on Elm Street on 4K Blu-ray for the film’s 40th anniversary. The film introduced Robert Englund’s Freddy Krueger to audiences, and is widely regarded as one of the best horror films of all-time. Now it looks as though fans will get an even bigger treat for Halloween 2025 in the form of this this limited edition, individually numbered Amazon exclusive 4K Blu-ray box set that will include the first 7 films in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise on 4K Ultra HD and Digital for the first time. It will also include a pair of 3D glasses and a numbered certificate of authenticity. To top it all off, All 7 films will be packaged separately in Steelbooks and bundled together in a Steelbook Library Case.

While we know that the Steelbooks and the Library Case will include unique artwork, the designs haven’t been revealed at the time of writing. We also don’t have a release date, but we assume that it will arrive before Halloween. Finally, we expect to see legacy special features on all of the films in the series, though there’s always a chance something new could be added. This article will be updated with additional information when it becomes available, so stay tuned. In the meantime, you can get your pre-order in here on Amazon now for $167.50. Given that this is an individually numbered limited edition, you’ll want to reserve a copy sooner rather than later. Read on for a listing of the movies included in the set along with details regarding last year’s 4K release of the original A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Nightmare on Elm Street 7-Film Collection Limited Edition 4K Steelbook Library Case (Amazon Exclusive) / $167.50 pre-order on Amazon

Nightmare on Elm Street 4K Blu-ray Box Set Films:

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (199 4)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003) and the A Nightmare on Elm Street remake (2010) are not included, which isn’t surprising.

You can pick up the standard 4K Blu-ray edition of A Nightmare on Elm Street here on Amazon and here at Walmart. However, the 4K Steelbook edition is the one to get, and is it is currently in-stock here on Amazon. Special Features on the 4K Blu-ray edition of A Nightmare on Elm Street are as follows: