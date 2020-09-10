Nike Debuts Freddy Krueger Design With New Air Max 95s

✖

Nike is diving head first into horror for this year's Halloween season and are returning down Elm Street with a new pair shoes inspired by the Springwood Slasher, Freddy Krueger. HighSnobiety brings word of the shoes which will become available with another horror-themed pair with a Dracula-inspired Nike Air Trainer 3. The Krueger shoes will feature a striped pattern similar to the killer's signature sweater from the A Nightmare on Elm Street film franchise, with a bloody Nike logo on the inside, and a fleshy color to its sole (similar of course fo Freddy's trademark burned look in the series). Check out photos and a video of the shoes below!

The Nightmare on Elm Street franchise began in 1984 when writer/director Wes Craven released the first entry in the series and delivered nightmares around the globe with Robert Englund in the Krueger role. Freddy quickly became a staple of 80s and horror culture as an iconic film character, appearing in seven feature films through the 1980s and 90s and culminating in the 2003 match-up that was decades in the making with Freddy vs. Jason. The franchise was rebooted in 2010, which saw Jackie Early Haley take over the Krueger role from Robert Englund, plus there was a TV series Freddy's Nightmares, which also saw Englund return.

"I would like to be, perhaps, invited back to do a cameo," Englund revealed to ComicBook.com earlier this year. "I was thinking maybe like Nightmare on Elm Street 3, if they ever get around to rebooting that episode of the franchise, the Dream Warriors, I think it would be fun for me to cameo, maybe, as the dream therapist."

He added, "I think it would be fun to switch the gender, let me play as the sort of skeptical therapist who doesn't believe there could be a collective nightmare where everybody is dreaming of the same old guy in a red and green sweater and a fedora with a claw hand made out of a garden glove and fish knives. I think it would be fun. There's a tradition in horror movies and in remakes in bringing someone from the original back to cameo in them and I think that would be kind of fun to do."

It was reported last year that, much like the legal battle ongoing with the Friday the 13th franchise, the rights to the original A Nightmare on Elm Street have reverted back to Wes Craven's estate, who intend to reboot it on their own terms at some point.