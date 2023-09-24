No One Will Save You Director Reveals How COVID Impacted Production

No One Will Save You is now streaming on Hulu, and it's the latest horror film to be helmed by Spontaneous writer/director, Brian Duffield. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Duffield about the film, and he spoke about Kaitlyn Dever's hard work during the intense production and how the film's aliens were designed. We also asked Duffield if there were any unsung heroes of the production, and he took the time to shout out his line producer and assistant director, who helped when things got tricky thanks to a bout of COVID.

"Josh Throne, our line producer, and Jason Blumenfeld, our AD," Duffield began. "It was a really hard shoot because when we were in pre-production, there were like 20 cases of COVID in Louisiana, and then the week leading up to production, the surge hit and skyrocketed. And day zero, we lost our DP, got COVID, and was out for two weeks and our line producer rigged a van that he could quarantine in and DP remotely."

Duffield continued, "And it was such a nightmare- I had 22 days before I had all my department heads because it really was like an overnight – no one had COVID [then] everyone had COVID in the whole state kind of thing. And it was really stressful because if I got COVID, the movie shuts down, and if Kaitlyn got covid, the movie shut down. But if anyone else got COVID, we have to keep trucking even if that's without a department head, which is a f*cking nightmare."

"But those guys really helped figure out how to get as much Aaron [Morton] as we could as he's sweating in a van and other department heads," he added. "And it was, I think a really hard job. And then we had hurricane shutdowns and lightning shutdowns. And for a movie that takes place at night outside, it's death. There's things we just didn't shoot. And then I'm riding on the fly as fast as I can to try to make it come together. And that doesn't happen without just really great line producers."

Duffield concluded, "And so those dudes don't get enough credit – every movie is a sh*t show, too. It's not like 'NOWSY' or No One Will Save You problems. It's like every movie has this. And I just think what they do, they have to kind of act as therapists and I dunno if they always think the movie is going to get finished, but even when it doesn't seem like it's going to get finished, they convince me that it's going to get finished. And so it's a real superpower that they have, too. But it was a really hard shoot and it was no one's fault, which made it more stressful."

