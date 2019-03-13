‘NOS4A2’ Pilot Confirms Connections to ‘IT’ and ‘Locke & Key’

The first episode of AMC’s NOS4A2 adaptation screened at the South by Southwest Film Festival last week and honored its source material by including subtle references to author Joe Hill‘s Locke & Key and Stephen King‘s IT.

In the novel, Charlie Manx abducts children and transports them to his horrifying “Christmasland” in which his victims can seemingly be happy forever. Vic McQueen has abilities that allow her to see things across space and time, with a covered bridge allowing her to visit these locations. To travel around carrying out his nefarious deeds undetected, Manx uses a number of lesser-known roads, with a map of these routes appearing in the novel. That map includes locations related not only to the events of NOS4A2, but also features the locations of “Lovecraft Keyhole” in Massachusetts, a nod to Hill’s comic series Locke & Key, and “Pennywise Circus” in Maine, a reference to his father Stephen King’s IT.

As confirmed by Bloody Disgusting, this map with these references appeared in the pilot episode, revealing that the series itself will honor those shared universe connections. During a Q&A after the episode screened, showrunner Jami O’Brien also noted that the first season of the series would roughly cover a third of the nearly 700-page novel, teasing there were plenty more secrets for audiences to uncover.

When the series was initially announced, Hill expressed his excitement at the partnership with AMC, given the various other exciting programs the network has delivered audiences.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the forthcoming adaptation of NOS4A2,” Hill revealed in a statement. “I know it’s in good hands with showrunner Jami O’Brien: Her beautifully composed scripts show a writer at the height of her powers, one who has an exquisite touch with character and a relentless instinct for suspense. AMC’s record speaks for itself: Who wouldn’t want to be in business with the Mad Men who Broke Bad and made The Dead Walk? And Tornante’s dedication to bringing singular visions to TV has freed everyone involved to do their best and truest work. I can’t wait to see Vic McQueen turn the throttle and go after Charlie Manx in 2019. Let’s ride.”

Stay tuned for details on NOS4A2 before it debuts later this year on AMC.

