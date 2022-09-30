Nosferatu Reboot Returns to Life With Bill Skarsgård and Lily-Rose Depp

Robert Eggers' passion project of developing a new take on Nosferatu seems to have risen from the grave, as Deadline reports that Bill Skarsgård and Lily-Rose Depp have joined the project. Ever since his breakout success with The Witch, Eggers has been working on developing a new take on the 1922 silent film, which often had The Witch star Anya Taylor-Joy attached in some capacity. Eggers has since delivered the films The Lighthouse and The Northman, with the completion of each film seeing updates about a new Nosferatu moving forward and then subsequently being thwarted, though this latest update seems more promising.

The outlet says the new reimagining is "a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Depp) in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Skarsgård) who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him."

Taylor-Joy has been attached to some version of the project since Eggers' intentions were announced years ago, though as she continues to become one of the more successful actors of her generation, her schedule only gets busier. She is currently working on the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Mad Max: Furiosa, in which she plays the titular Furiosa. Reports had also claimed that Harry Styles had been attached to at least one version of this reimagining.

Earlier this year, Eggers teased that he has had so much trouble making the project, he believed it could be a cursed endeavor.

"Dude, I don't know," Eggers shared with IndieWire when asked about the status of the project. "It's fallen apart twice. I've been trying to get the word out because the word did carry that Harry Styles was going to be in the movie. I just want to be clear that he was going to be Hutter and not Nosferatu himself. "

He added, "I've been trying so hard ... And I just wonder if [original director F.W.] Murnau's ghost is telling me, like, you should stop."

Having played the monstrous Pennywise in the latest IT films, playing the iconic vampire is only the latest famous monster Skarsgård will be bringing to life. Also on deck for the actor is taking on the starring role in a new adaptation of The Crow.

