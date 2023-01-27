Willem Dafoe Reunites With Robert Eggers for Nosferatu

Last year, Robert Eggers' The Northman was released and it was the director's latest film to feature Academy Award-nominated actor, Willem Dafoe. Previously, Dafoe starred alongside Robert Pattinson in The Lighthouse. Now, Eggers and Dafoe are teaming up once again for a remake of Nosferatu. The original Nosferatu was an unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula and was released in 1922. Since then, there have been multiple versions of Nosferatu released, including Shadow of the Vampire (2000) which was about the making of the original film and actually starred Dafoe as Max Schreck, who played the original Count Orlok. In fact, the film earned Dafoe an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

According to Deadline, Dafoe's role in the new film is currently unknown. You can read the outlet's description of Eggers' version of Nosferatu here: "In the new reimagining, Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Lily-Rose Depp) in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Bill Skarsgård) who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him."

Eggers is writing and directing the Nosferatu remake, and Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Eggers, Chris Columbus, and Eleanor Columbus are producing. Nicholas Hoult is also set to appear in the new movie, which will mark his second recent vampire film. In April, the actor can be seen playing the titular role in Renfield alongside Nicolas Cage's Dracula.

Who Does Willem Dafoe Play in The Northman?

The Northman starred Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Björk as well as Ethan Hawke and Dafoe. Neither Hawke nor Dafoe is heavily featured in the film, playing King Aurvandil War-Raven and Heimir the Fool, respectively. During an interview with GQ last year, Hawke opened up about working with Dafoe on The Northman and shared a tidbit about their scene.

"It's like you found some epic Viking poem that's 700 years old and brought it to life," Hawke explained before talking about getting to work with one of his heroes, Dafoe, for the second time (they previously starred in Daybreakers together back in 2009). "We have one amazing scene. We get naked and do some kind of Viking acid and howl at the moon together. And oh my god, if you have to be naked and howl at the moon, he's a great person to do it with."

