Nosferatu Reboot Adds The Crown Star

After years of struggles to be brought to life, Robert Eggers' Nosferatu remake is gaining even more steam, as the project recently added The Crown's Emma Corrin to its cast, per Deadline. No details have emerged regarding who Corrin could be playing, and with the limited number of roles in the original movie, it would seem unlikely that they will be directly replicating a known character. With this film being a new take on the material, it would seem more likely that Corrin is playing a new character or a new interpretation of a lesser-known figure. Stay tuned for details on the new Nosferatu, which is set to shoot this year.

Corrin joins the previously announced Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, and Willem Dafoe. The new reimagining is "a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Depp) in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Skarsgård) who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him."

Interestingly, Dafoe previously played the actor Max Schreck in Shadow of the Vampire, which fictionalized the making of Nosferatu as being a cover for Schreck genuinely being a vampire. Another important figure in the original movie is Count Orlok's assistant Renfield, with Hoult starring as this character in the upcoming horror-comedy Renfield. With Hoult having just played that character, it would seem more likely that Dafoe could play the assistant while Hoult plays the husband of Depp's character, who is tasked with a quest to meet Orlok for a business deal.

Eggers' breakout film was The Witch, an experience exploring a family encountering a mysterious force in the woods near their home in the 17th century. Based on the tone of that film, Eggers seemed like the perfect person to deliver audiences a new take on the 1922 film, with the upcoming reboot being a passion project of his for years. The remake had encountered so many setbacks over the years, Eggers even joked that he thought the production was "cursed."

"Dude, I don't know," Eggers shared with IndieWire when asked about the status of the project last year. "It's fallen apart twice. I've been trying to get the word out because the word did carry that Harry Styles was going to be in the movie. I just want to be clear that he was going to be Hutter and not Nosferatu himself. "

He added, "I've been trying so hard ... And I just wonder if [original director F.W.] Murnau's ghost is telling me, like, you should stop."

Stay tuned for details on the Nosferatu remake.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!