One:12 Collective Alien Xenomorph Figure Is up for Pre-Order

Mezco Toyz has opened up pre-orders for another amazing One:12 figure, and this time the alien isn't attached to Superman's face! It's actually a Xenomorph from the Alien film franchise that stands roughly 7-inches tall and features a seamless body design that hides the joints. It also includes tons of accessories - including a Facehugger that you can attack Superman with.

Pre-orders for the Alien One:12 Collective Action Figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $100 with free shipping. Note that you won't be charged until it ships and there is no deposit required - that's not the case for most places that will carry this figure. It's set to arrive in March of 2022. A full breakdown of the features and accessories can be found below.

The One:12 Collective Alien Figure Features:

  • All-New One:12 Collective body with seamless armor and hidden articulation
  • One (1) head portrait with hinged pharyngeal jaw
  • Hand painted authentic detailing
  • Approximately 18cm tall
  • Six (6) interchangeable hands
  • Three (3) pairs of posing hands

Costume:

  • Protein polysaccharides exoskeleton
  • Interchangeable chest plate
  • Serrated, flexible tail

Accessories:

  • One (1) open Ovomorph egg
  • One (1) closed Ovomoph egg
  • One (1) coiled Facehugger
  • One (1) open Facehugger
  • One (1) Chestburster
  • One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
  • One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

While you're at it, make sure to check out this awesome M41-A blaster that NERF launched earlier this month to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Aliens.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

