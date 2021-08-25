One:12 Collective Alien Xenomorph Figure Is up for Pre-Order
Mezco Toyz has opened up pre-orders for another amazing One:12 figure, and this time the alien isn't attached to Superman's face! It's actually a Xenomorph from the Alien film franchise that stands roughly 7-inches tall and features a seamless body design that hides the joints. It also includes tons of accessories - including a Facehugger that you can attack Superman with.
Pre-orders for the Alien One:12 Collective Action Figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $100 with free shipping. Note that you won't be charged until it ships and there is no deposit required - that's not the case for most places that will carry this figure. It's set to arrive in March of 2022. A full breakdown of the features and accessories can be found below.
The One:12 Collective Alien Figure Features:
- All-New One:12 Collective body with seamless armor and hidden articulation
- One (1) head portrait with hinged pharyngeal jaw
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 18cm tall
- Six (6) interchangeable hands
- Three (3) pairs of posing hands
Costume:
- Protein polysaccharides exoskeleton
- Interchangeable chest plate
- Serrated, flexible tail
Accessories:
- One (1) open Ovomorph egg
- One (1) closed Ovomoph egg
- One (1) coiled Facehugger
- One (1) open Facehugger
- One (1) Chestburster
- One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
- One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post
While you're at it, make sure to check out this awesome M41-A blaster that NERF launched earlier this month to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Aliens.
