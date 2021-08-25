One:12 Collective Alien Xenomorph Figure Is up for Pre-Order

Mezco Toyz has opened up pre-orders for another amazing One:12 figure, and this time the alien isn't attached to Superman's face! It's actually a Xenomorph from the Alien film franchise that stands roughly 7-inches tall and features a seamless body design that hides the joints. It also includes tons of accessories - including a Facehugger that you can attack Superman with.

Pre-orders for the Alien One:12 Collective Action Figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $100 with free shipping. Note that you won't be charged until it ships and there is no deposit required - that's not the case for most places that will carry this figure. It's set to arrive in March of 2022. A full breakdown of the features and accessories can be found below.

The One:12 Collective Alien Figure Features:

All-New One:12 Collective body with seamless armor and hidden articulation

One (1) head portrait with hinged pharyngeal jaw

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 18cm tall

Six (6) interchangeable hands

Three (3) pairs of posing hands

Costume:

Protein polysaccharides exoskeleton

Interchangeable chest plate

Serrated, flexible tail

Accessories:

One (1) open Ovomorph egg

One (1) closed Ovomoph egg

One (1) coiled Facehugger

One (1) open Facehugger

One (1) Chestburster

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

While you're at it, make sure to check out this awesome M41-A blaster that NERF launched earlier this month to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Aliens.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.