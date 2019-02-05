‘Overlord’ Featurette Goes Behind the Scenes of Horrifying Monster Makeup

In the sci-fi horror film Overlord, a group of soldiers encounters all manner of abominations when they uncover a plot by the Nazis to bring the dead back to life. Check out an exclusive look at a featurette from the film’s home video release above, which is out now on Digital HD and hits 4K Ultra, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 19th.

In the film, with only hours until D-Day, a team of American paratroopers drop into Nazi-occupied France to carry out a mission that’s crucial to the invasion’s success. Tasked with destroying a radio transmitter atop a fortified church, the desperate soldiers join forces with a young French villager to penetrate the walls and take down the tower. But, in a mysterious Nazi lab beneath the church, the G.I.s come face-to-face with enemies unlike any the world has ever seen.

Per press release, “Fans can go even further behind enemy lines with nearly an hour of explosive bonus material on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, or Digital. The 4K Ultra HD disc and 4K Ultra HD Digital release feature Dolby Vision HDR, which brings entertainment to life through ultra-vivid picture quality. When compared to a standard picture, Dolby Vision can deliver spectacular colors, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. The film also boasts Dolby Atmos audio mixed specifically for the home to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. In addition, both the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo Packs include access to a Digital copy of the film.

“Nothing can prepare you for the mind-blowing mayhem that is Overlord, an insanely twisted thrill ride about a team of American paratroopers who come face-to-face with Nazi super-soldiers unlike the world has ever seen. Overlord stars Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell, Pilou Asbaek, John Magaro, Bokeem Woodbine and Mathilde Ollivier.”

The film’s special features are as follows:

The Horrors of War

Creation

Death Above

Death on the Ground

Death Below

Death No More

Brothers in Arms

We at ComicBook.com claimed the film was one of the year’s best horror outings, but we weren’t the only ones, as Stephen King also praised the film following its release.

“Don’t miss OVERLORD, coming November 9th. I’ve seen it, and it’s as good–as scary-fun–as the early Spielberg,” he posted on Twitter.

Overlord is out now on Digital HD and hits 4K Ultra, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 19th.

