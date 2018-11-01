‘Overlord’ Posters Are Giving Fans Chance at Secret Early Screenings

Overlord is quickly sneaking up to be one of the more promising dark-horse releases of fall 2018, combining a dark mix of WWII action with the horrific story of a zombie outbreak. Well Paramount Pictures and producer J.J. Abrams have once again put together a clever little viral marketing campaign for their new film – one hidden in the very posters for Overlord that you see below:

If fans upload a poster to their Instagram stories and apply the “Jaipur” filter, the change in the image reveals a secret message, directing them to a specific URL: Instagram.com/InsideTheLab. That @InsideTheLab Instagaram is a reference to Overlord‘s main story premise, which you can read below:

“On the eve of D-Day, American paratroopers are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a mission crucial to the invasion’s success. But as they approach their target, they begin to realize there is more going on in this Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation. They find themselves fighting against supernatural forces, part of a Nazi experiment.”

View this post on Instagram Their darkest fears… A post shared by Inside the Lab (@insidethelab) on Oct 30, 2018 at 7:47am PDT

View this post on Instagram Their purpose… A post shared by Inside the Lab (@insidethelab) on Oct 30, 2018 at 7:43am PDT

View this post on Instagram Their secrets… A post shared by Inside the Lab (@insidethelab) on Oct 30, 2018 at 7:37am PDT

Above you can see a small sampling of the grid-pattern image formed by the images on @InsidetheLab; each post also contains a video, either revealing a clips from the film, or a message from the cast directing fans to another website, where they can get info on and access to an upcoming screening of the film. It’s a really fun little viral game to play, but if you want to cut straight to the chase, head on over to GoFoBo.com/OverlordScreenings!

Here’s a list of participating cities:

Atlanta

Boston

Chicago

Dallas

Troy

Houston

Las Vegas

Burbank

New York

Orlando

Tempe

San Diego

San Francisco

Seattle

South Miami

Hanover

King of Prussia

Washington, DC

As stated, Overlord’s “Wolfenstein with Zombies” premise has struck a chord with fans of both the action and horror genres. The cast includes Jovan Adepo (Fences), Wyatt Russell (Lodge 49), Iain De Caestecker (Agents of SHIELD), Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones) and Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones).

Overlord hits theaters on November 9th – but now you have the chance to see it before that!