Is the New Paranormal Activity Still Coming to Theaters?

✖

A new Paranormal Activity was announced back in 2019, which has seen some delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Bloody Disgusting pointing out that the new film is no longer listed among Paramount Pictures' theatrical offerings, leading to some speculation about what this could mean for the new film. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the new film would be coming to Paramount+, yet ambiguity surrounding that announcement caused some confusion among fans. The film was previously expected to hit theaters on March 4, 2022, with this latest update possibly confirming that the film will exclusively be available on the streaming service, or that the entire endeavor has seen delays.

The new Paranormal Activity, regardless of where it will debut, will be written by veteran of the franchise Christopher Landon and will be directed by Underwater's William Eubank. The announcement earlier this year regarding Paramount+ also came with the reveal that a Pet Sematary prequel was being developed, with some similar confusion as to whether it would be exclusive to the streaming service or if fans could expect a day-and-date theatrical release. Adding to that confusion was the announcement that the upcoming A Quiet Place Part II would land on Paramount+ 45 days after it hit theaters, with some fans inferring that the new Paranormal Activity and Pet Sematary would follow a similar release strategy.

The original Paranormal Activity focused on a couple attempting to capture bizarre occurrences around their home, only for audiences to learn that Katie, played by actress Katie Featherston, had been the focus of otherworldly entities dating back to childhood. Over the course of five sequels, the films attempted to deviate from that core story, though it often found ways to circle back to the original connection between Katie and the supernatural. The series grew so popular and were so cheap to produce that they premiered on an almost annual basis, with all six films premiering between 2009 and 2015.

Despite seeing the return of Landon, who wrote four entries into the original series, this upcoming Paranormal Activity is expected to be a reimagining of the original concept as opposed to a direct continuation of its predecessors. However, given Landon's connection to the source material, we won't be surprised to see some connections to the original films.

Stay tuned for details on the new Paranormal Activity.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!