Paranormal Activity to Be Turned Into a Stage Play

Paranormal Activity could soon be hitting the stage. According to The Hollywood Reporter, veteran producer Simon Friend has acquired the license for the horror movie franchise to adapt for stage with the intention of bringing the adaptation to London's West End. According to the outlet, Grey House scribe Levi Holloway is set to write the adaptation which is in the early stages of development. No timeline for the project has been announced.

Paranormal Activity is just the latest film that Friend is set to bring to the stage. He has previously adapted The Da Vinci Code, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Pi, and others. Pi has won five Olivier Awards and three Tony Awards. Holloway's Grey House played on Broadway earlier this year with the production starring Tatiana Maslany, Paul Sparks, and Laurie Metcalf.

What is Paranormal Activity About?

Written and directed by Oren Peli, the original Paranormal Activity film opened in 2007 and followed a young family who moves into a suburban home and becomes increasingly disturbed by a demonic presence. The film, for a time, dominated the horror genre and spawned multiple additional films, the seventh and most recent of which, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, was released on October 29, 2021, on Paramount+.

Will There Be Future Paranormal Activity Films?

While Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin surprised fans by being the first film in the franchise in six years when it was released, producer Jason Blum has been vocal about feeling like the franchise needs to come to an end.

"That last 'Paranormal Activity' movie was terrible," Blum said previously.

"With 'Halloween,' we only had the rights to three movies, so we said: 'Halloween Ends'! It ends for Blumhouse, at least," the producer added. "With other things, you just have this feeling it's time to put them to bed. (Paranormal Activity) would come back if some director I love, like Scott Derrickson, said: 'I have a great idea for a 'Paranormal Activity' movie.' But it's not something I want to do [at the moment]."

Christopher Landon, who wrote five out of the seven Paranormal Activity movies, has also cast doubt on future involvement with the franchise.

"We made one during COVID, and it was one of those things that just kind of happened, and I had no intention of even really being involved because I was like, oh, I'm done with that franchise, I really don't want to do it," Landon revealed. "And then I had this weirdo idea about a fake Amish community and we ended up making the movie. I mean, it's a franchise. They're always going to make another one. I don't see how they don't, I just don't know what they're planning, and I highly doubt I'll be involved anymore."

What do you think about Paranormal Activity getting a stage adaptation? Let us now in the comment section.