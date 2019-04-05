‘Penny Dreadful’ Spinoff ‘City of Angels’ Adds Kerry Bishé

Late last year, it was announced that a follow-up series to Penny Dreadful, titled Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, would be coming soon. Casting news for the upcoming series continues to trickle in and the latest includes Kerry Bishé, who is best known for her role as Donna on Halt and Catch Fire. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bishé will be playing Sister Molly, “a charismatic radio evangelist, a gifted singer and orator” who “captivates her many followers but grapples with the demands of her own life.”

It was also announced back in February that Game of Thrones‘ Natalie Dormer was cast as a lead opposite Daniel Zovatto. The new show will be premiering on Showtime just like its predecessor, which was cancelled after three seasons. The new series is being helmed by John Logan, the original series’ creator, writer and executive producer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadline previously reported that the new show will be a “spiritual descendant of the story set in Victorian-era London, the next chapter will employ a new vision, new characters and storylines.”

The new show is set to begin in 1938 Los Angeles, which was “deeply infused with social and political tension” at the time. The series will follow Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto) after a “grisly murder shocks the city.” They write that he will be “embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles.” This includes the building of the city’s original freeways as well as its “deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore”. You can also expect the “dangerous espionage actions” of the Third Reich to come into play as well as the “rise of radio evangelism.” Vega and his family will be forced to face “powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.”

Dormer will be playing Magda, who is described as a “supernatural demon who can take the appearance of anyone she chooses.” Magda is also described as “charismatic, clever and chameleonic” and is considered to be a “dangerous enemy and an invaluable ally.”

In addition to Bishé, Dormer, Zovatto, the series has also added Johnathan Nieves and Jessica Garza as series regulars. Nieves will play Mateo Vega, the volatile younger brother of Zovatto’s Vega. Garza will play Josefina, the youngest member of the Vega family. Nathan Lane will also be a part of the show, playing Tiago’s partner.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels does not yet have a release date. All three seasons of Penny Dreadful are currently streaming on Netflix.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!