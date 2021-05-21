Reimagining of Phantom of the Opera Being Developed as Psychological Thriller

✖

Writer of Bohemian Rhapsody and The Theory of Everything Anthony McCarten is currently developing a new take on the 1910 novel Le Fantome de L’Opera, also known as "The Phantom of the Opera," by Gaston Leroux, per Deadline. With the source material having been turned into both well-known musical productions and films, this new approach will somewhat reimagine and contemporize the concept, ultimately resulting in a film that will serve as a psychological thriller. While this new take won't be a musical itself, it will seemingly lean heavily into the musical themes of the source material, with the characters themselves serving as musicians who will perform songs within the context of the narrative.

The outlet notes that Phantom will be "in the vein of Black Swan and Misery, set in London’s contemporary music scene. Leroux’s depiction of a destructive relationship remains, as will a dark love story, but the movie intends to upend the romanticism associated with previous interpretations, and instead lean into the suspense and horror that was a big part of the book."

“The basic idea that lured me in was the chance to brush the cobwebs off a 110-year-old tale, and return it to its roots suspense and horror,” McCarten described of the film. “It will be a contemporary version of story, incorporate contemporary themes, and a new musical soundtrack drawing on some of the biggest recording talent.”

He added, "You’re aware of everyone on the list, they are multi-Grammy-winning artists. We’re aiming to do something quite groundbreaking with music and the score, and something that may also be new for the artists themselves. We’ll reinvent this story for a new generation free from Gothic romantic period trappings. Our phantom is not offering anyone singing lessons, and there is no gondolier with a mask.”

While the 1925 cinematic adaptation of the source material was long considered one of the most memorable explorations of the concept, the 1986 musical is also considered a seminal work, with the 1988 debut of the production on Broadway going on to become the longest-running show in Broadway history.

“It’s a bit like taking an old piece of furniture and stripping off the layers of paint, back to the original grain," the writer described of his take on the material. "It’s back to the much scarier, horror suspense roots that were in the book. With this version of the tale, we aim to bring a more psychological lens to the questions of what may, and may not, be real; and to who and what we can be.”

Stay tuned for details on Phantom.

