‘Poltergeist’ Lands at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights With All-New Maze

Poltergeist is arguably one of the best haunted house films of all time, with its blend of family chemistry and advanced special effects highly invested in the safety of Carol Anne after she disappears into a ghostly dimension. Fans will be able to immerse themselves in the world of the film with an all-new maze this year at Universal Studios‘ Halloween Horror Nights. Check out the trailer for the attraction above.

Directed by Tobe Hooper and produced by Steven Spielberg, Poltergeist garnered critical and consumer success when it first premiered in 1982. Characterized as one of the scariest films of all time, this groundbreaking movie paved the way for a new era of supernatural ghost stories that will come to life for the first time ever at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. This living representation of the film will take guests into some of its most iconic scenes and encounter memorable characters that spawned their first true nightmares.

The mazes will lure guests to the Freeling family house built atop a cemetery where malicious ghosts threaten the lives within. From the underground graveyard to ghostly apparitions, guests will come face to face with infamous scenes from the film, including the iconic flickering TV screen, menacing Beast from beyond and pool filled with floating corpses. As guests cross into the “light,” they will find themselves surrounded by a surreal landscape of vanishing walls, floating furniture and a creepy clown with a menacing smile. In a rush against time, guests will be forced to make it back to the world of the living or forever be trapped…

This is only the latest attraction to be added to the event, which could become the most exciting year in the event’s history.

To celebrate The Purge franchise, a new maze will debut, modeled after the horrifying events of The First Purge. Fans of classic horror films will also have much to celebrate at this year’s annual event, with the recent announcement that both Child’s Play and Killer Klowns from Outer Space will have their own themed attractions. These attractions will be featured alongside already announced Stranger Things and Trick ‘r Treat attractions.

Catch up on all the gruesome details for Halloween Horror Nights and get your tickets now. The event kicks off on Sept. 14 and runs through Nov. 3.

Stay tuned for details about this year’s Halloween Horror Nights.

