Does Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is now playing in theaters for a limited time thanks to Fathom Events. The first film won five Razzies and earned a spot in some "worst movies of all time" lists, but critics are calling the sequel a "drastic improvement." If you're planning on catching the movie on the big screen this week, you're probably wondering if you need to stick around during the credits. Considering Jagged Edge Productions just announced a "Poohniverse," you won't be surprised to learn that the movie has a mid-credits scene teasing the future of the franchise. However, there is nothing after the end credits. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

Both Piglet and Pooh are killed during the events of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, but the mid-credits scene teases their resurrection. Owl talks about the evil crew's sinister plans for the future while Piglet and Pooh's heads start to grow back.

Scott Chambers Compares Poohniverse To Marvel:

ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 producer Scott Chambers, who also plays Christopher Robin in the sequel. During the interview, Chambers talked about the Poohniverse and revealed some of the characters who will be involved.

"We're creating a universe," Chambers shared. "So my dream movie, honestly, since I was a kid, I wanted a film where they were all in it: Leatherface, Hellraiser, Chucky. I wanted them all in it. And I was like, 'Well, that's probably never going to happen,' but I can now do this. So that's where things are going with Peter Pan, with Pinocchio, with Bambi, we're going to do this, and they're all going to meet and they're all going to cross over and it's going to be madness."

"That is 100% the goal," he continued. "When you watch these films, these are all intro movies. So Winnie the Pooh, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Bambi, they're what either we've just made or we are working on right now. When you see the movies, look out for easter eggs, they're littered in these movies. These worlds, they're all in the same kind of universe."

"We can share that our big movie, which is going to have an incredible budget, and it's going to be called Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, and this is our Avengers. And all of these characters, you're going to have Pooh, Piglet, Rabbit – Rabbit's going to come – Tigger, Owl, you're going to have the Mad Hatter, Sleeping, Beauty, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, many more. They are going to be together. I've got this scene in my head where we close off a road and they're in a big line and they're just walking down this road and they're going to just destroy anything that crosses them. So yeah, it's going to be fun."

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is now playing in theaters through March 28th. Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble is expected to be released next year. You can watch our interview with Chambers at the top of the page.