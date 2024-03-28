Scream Directors Open Up on Their Franchise Exit After Melissa Barrera Firing

It's a tumultuous time to be a Scream fan as the seventh installment continues to go in a different direction after Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter) was fired from the project. Spyglass has gotten a lot of backlash for the decision, which was reportedly due to Barrera's support for the Free Palestine movement. Shortly after Barrera's exit was announced Jenna Ortega (Tara Carpenter) also left the project. Scream 7 continued to go through changes when director Christopher Landon dropped out of the project. Now, the movie is being directed by original Scream writer, Kevin Williamson, and longtime franchise star Neve Cambell is returning after being absent from the sixth installment. Scream (2022) and Scream VI were both directed by Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin who recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about all of the recent drama surrounding the franchise.

"We got exited," Gillett explained, which Bettinelli-Olpin then repeated with a laugh. "We'll be sad that there's not going to be an end to the Sam Carpenter story, but in our minds, we designed Scream VI so that the story feels complete," Bettinelli-Olpin added.

Bettinelli-Olpin revealed that he and Gillett "reached out to Chris [Landon] and just commiserated a little bit." Barrera also addressed Landon's exit from the film, saying, "I actually don't know what happened. He was very excited about it, and he had great ideas for it, so it makes me sad."

Back in December, Landon announced his exit on social media.

"I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it's time to move on," Landon wrote on Twitter. "I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes' legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow."

Many people involved with the franchise have addressed Barrera's firing, including Hayden Panettiere, who first played Kirby Reed in Scream 4 before returning in Scream VI.

During an interview with The Messenger, Panettiere called Barrera's firing "very unfair and upsetting." She added, "After she [spoke out], then a whole bunch of other actors and people in the industry started to do the same thing, right? It was almost like she just did it earlier than everyone else."

"You know, a lot of people hadn't really asked her how she felt," Panettiere shared, adding that she reached out to her after the firing. However, Panettiere also said she's "not worried" about Barrera, who recently said she was "at peace" with her untimely exit.

"Melissa is such a badass as a human being and as an actress," Panettiere continued. "...She was hurt by it, but I think she took it in stride and was very, very gracious about it."

Stay tuned for more updates about the Scream franchise.