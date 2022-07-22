Following last week when the new Netflix movie The Gray Man jumped into the Top 10 movies of all-time on the streamer, the new film from the Russo brothers has continued to climb the ranks. As of the most recently released batch of data from the streamer, The Gray Man has become the #4 movie of all-time on Netflix, beating out the Ryan Reynolds' starring movie The Adam Project for the slot. As of this writing The Gray Man has now been watched over 245 million hours across all of Netflix's subscribers worldwide, a sequel and spinoff have already been ordered.

To measure the success of their product, Netflix has a "First 28 Days" window which is akin to a film's first month of box office exhibition. In the past it hasn't been too common for new movies to come along and leap into the Top 10, but the top 3 films on the list all hail from 2021, and two releases from 2022 are now present. Only two more days remain in The Gray Man's "First 28 Days," meaning that it will get the chance to further its lead ahead of the Ryan Reynolds-starring movie but it's unlikely that it will move up any further in the rankings.