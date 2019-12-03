Quentin Tarantino Calls Crawl and Doctor Sleep Two of His Favorite 2019 Movies

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is no stranger to genre film, yet it still comes somewhat as a surprise that, when asked about some of his favorite movies of 2019, two of them are the horror films Crawl and Doctor Sleep. Erick Weber from Awards Ace revealed that he asked Tarantino about some of his favorites of the year, which also included Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman. Tarantino often shares his thoughts at the end of the year about his top 10 favorites, with his support of genre films surely delighting horror fans, hopefully resulting in more audiences checking out some of this year’s stronger outings.

Spoke with Quentin Tarantino last night, wanted to know his top films of 2019, here they are: 1) #TheIrishman

2) #Crawl

3) #DoctorSleephttps://t.co/znrHDKkwvh pic.twitter.com/hPZEdpV0BZ — 𝔼𝕎 AWARDS ACE (@ErickWeber) December 3, 2019

This year saw the ninth film directed by Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, landing in theaters and, with the filmmaker himself previously claiming he only aimed to make 10 movies, fans are wondering what his final film will be. While the filmmaker previously delivered audiences the horror film Death Proof, the director isn’t ruling out possibly offering fans another horror film as his final project.

“If I come up with a terrific horror film story, I will do that as my tenth movie,” Tarantino shared during an interview earlier this year. “I love horror movies. I would love to do a horror film. And I do actually think that the Spahn Ranch sequence is the closest to a horror sequence, because I do think it’s vaguely terrifying. And I didn’t even quite realize how good we did it, frankly, to tell you the truth, until my editor told me.”

In the sequence, Brad Pitt’s character Cliff Booth finds himself at a ranch with mysterious people, leading him to wonder if they have sinister motivations. The tension of the sequence evokes similarities to an iconic horror movie that also features characters exploring a house in hopes of finding answers.

“[My editor told me,] ‘The Spahn Ranch sequence is a horror film,’” the filmmaker expressed. “‘Oh, really? It’s good? It’s working?’ He goes, ‘No, no, no, Quentin, you don’t understand. It’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre with a budget. It’s like Brad Pitt is walking into The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. It’s fucking terrifying.’ I go, ‘Wow, I’m glad! Really?!’ Because I hadn’t seen anything. And when I look at it, I think, ‘Yeah, this is sorta like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre,’ which is about as good a compliment as you can make.”

Tarantino isn’t the only one this year who enjoyed the two films, as Crawl sits at 83% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes while Doctor Sleep sits at 76% positive reviews.

What do you think of Tarantino's picks?