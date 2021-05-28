A Quiet Place Part II Is Already Available to Pre-Order On 4K Blu-ray

A Quiet Place Part II from writer/director John Krasinski hit theaters just a few short days ago on May 28th, but we're already looking towards the home video release. Pre-orders for A Quiet Place Part II on 4K Blu-ray / Digital are live here at Best Buy and here on Amazon priced at $29.99 and $34.99 respectively.

Unfortunately, a release date and special feature information hasn't been revealed. That's not surprising given how early it is. That said, there's a good chance that Best Buy will release an exclusive SteelBook for the film like they did with the original release. If that does happen, you'll be able to find it here. Note that the exclusive A Quiet Place 4K SteelBook is currently on sale at Best Buy for only $17.99.

The $58.5 million Memorial Day weekend box office total for A Quiet Place Part II is a clear signal that the movie industry is moving past the pandemic. It's also a pretty fantastic sequel - we gave it a 4 out of 5 in our review.

"Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path."

A Quiet Place Part II is directed by John Krasinski. The film stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, and Djimon Hounsou.

A Quiet Place Part II is in theaters now.

