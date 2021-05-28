A Quiet Place Part II Final Trailer Released

✖

The long-awaited sequel to A Quiet Place is finally making its way to theaters this month. A Quiet Place Part II was just a couple of weeks away from its release when the pandemic caused theaters to close back in 2020. It was delayed multiple times, eventually landing on a September release date, but Paramount decided to move things back up and launch A Quiet Place Part II on May 28th.

On Wednesday, the official Quiet place Twitter account revealed that the film's final trailer would arrive the next day. Well, Thursday is here and so is the new trailer. You can watch it in the video at the top of the page!

John Krasinski is returning to direct and star in A Quiet Place Part II, having filled both roles in the first movie as well. Emily Blunt is also returning in the lead role, and she'll be joined by series newcomers Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.

You can check out the synopsis for A Quiet Place Part II below.

"Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path."

Of course, the "deadly" events that took place in the first movie are referring to the attack on the Abbott's home that resulted in the death of the family's patriarch. Despite the death of the character, Krasinski will still be appearing in the sequel in a series of flashbacks that show how the world fell apart.

Krasinski didn't plan to appear in the second one, but he explained to Ellen Degeneres last year that he felt the sequel needed to show a bit about how the world fell apart. If the main family of the series was going to appear in those flashbacks, he needed to be present.

"No, it's one of those things where I wasn't really going to do a second one because the first one was such a personal experience which looks insane, now that you're watching that," he said. "It was really important for me to continue the metaphor and so we actually start dealing with how this all started so there's a little bit in the movie about how this all started."

Are you looking forward to A Quiet Place Part II? What do you think of the final trailer? Let us know in the comments!