Coronavirus Update: A Quiet Place 2 Delay Announced by John Krasinski

Not long after the news broke that A Quiet Place Part II was being delayed in Europe, the film’s director John Krasinski took to Twitter to reveal that the film is now being delayed around the world, including in the United States. Krasinki put out a statement on the social media site, saying that he wants the entire world to experience the film together. Since now clearly isn’t the time to do that, the project is being pushed back to a later date. At this time, Paramount has not unveiled a new release date.

“To all our A Quiet Place fans,” Krasinski wrote in this statement. “One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one that you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see the movie… I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together! So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

A Quiet Place Part II now becomes the third major film this spring to see its release date delayed due to the ongoing fears of the outbreak. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway was pushed back to August, while the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die, was delayed until November. Unlike those two projects, A Quiet Place has not been given a new release date. Paramount is likely waiting until the virus has stopped spreading to announced a new date.

It’s likely that these won’t be the only films that get pushed back in the wake of the coronavirus scare. Mulan, Black Widow, Fast & Furious 9, and several other major films are supposed to hit theaters in the coming months. They could all potentially get pushed back.

Another very real possibility is theaters choosing to close in the wake coronavirus, which has already happened in other countries like China and Italy.