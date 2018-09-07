‘A Quiet Place’ Sequel Script Already Being Developed By John Krasinski

John Krasinski starred in and directed A Quiet Place after helping re-write an original script from Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. A sequel to the film is on the way, with Krasinski revealing he’s begun toying with some ideas for the follow-up film.

“I’ve been tinkering with an idea for a few months and it just started to percolate and we’re all really happy about it,” Krasinski shared with Entertainment Tonight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Once the announcement of a sequel was made by Paramount Pictures, fans have wondered how Krasinski would be involved, with the above confirmation teasing that he’ll be actively involved behind-the-scenes. Whether he is also directing the film or not, or making an on-screen appearance, is yet to be confirmed.

Additionally, it’s unclear if Krasinski will be working on the script by himself or if he will be collaborating with Beck and Woods on the new film.

One of the film’s producers, Andrew Form, made it quite evident that Krasinski was a key component for the film’s success in a number of ways.

“Oh [Krasinski is] definitely involved. We’re lucky on this one. I’ve had movies where the studio says to you, ‘Here’s your date. Let’s go!’ and on this one we’re not rushing anything, which is amazing,” Form shared with Collider. “So we’re gonna take our time, we’re gonna figure out where to go, but there is no rush on it and we’re just starting to talk about it. We’re figuring out what everyone’s involvement’s gonna be and what the actual next movie’s gonna be. The first one is so special to us that we really want to take our time with this and not rush anything.”

The minds behind the original script have already confirmed they have a wealth of ideas of the places the follow-up film could explore.

“It’s such a fun world,” Bryan Woods shared with Fandango. “There are so many things you could do.”

Not only do Woods and co-writer Scott Beck have ideas for the future, but they revealed that not all of their ideas for the original film made the final cut, teasing that they could emerge in a future installment.

“There are so many discarded set pieces, too, just hiding out on Word documents on our computer,” Beck noted. “So, yeah, there are certainly so many stories you could tell. It’s just really, at the end of the day, who are the characters in this and what does this situation mean to that dynamic?”

The sequel to A Quiet Place will land in theaters on May 15, 2020.

Are you looking forward to the upcoming sequel? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]