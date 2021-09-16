Turkey Dinner, Other New Candy Corn Varieties Here for Halloween

We’re halfway through September and with both Fall and Halloween closing in, we’re in the best time of year for candy. Now, ahead of Halloween and just in time for fall, Ferrara is celebrating with the return of some seasonal favorites as well as new offerings, including Nerds Candy Corn, Minions Candy Corn, and a new variety of Turkey Dinner Candy Corn.



A recent study by the National Confectioners Association found that candy corn is America’s third-favorite Halloween candy and with five offerings, Ferrara has something for everyone. First up is the new Nerds Candy Corn. Winner of the Sweets and Snacks “Seasonal Award” at the 2021 Sweets and Snacks Expo, NERDS Candy Corn features candy-coated shells wrapped around soft and chewy NERDS fruity centers.Then there’s the new Minions Candy Corn which features three flavors in one – banana, blue raspberry, and vanilla. The seasonalized packaging ties the exciting 2022 Minions movie release and Halloween together in a fun, festive way.





Brach’s Classic Candy Corn is back this fall, as is Autumn Mix Candy Corn, but also returning for 2021 is a new version of Brach’s Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. This year, Brach’s has brought it back with a new seasonal mix that includes apple pie and coffee flavors.

In addition to the candy corn varieties, there are some other fun candy releases out for the fall. Nerds Trick-or-Treat Gummy Clusters, featuring tangy, crunchy rainbow Nerds around a sweet gummy center, and Nerds Mix 125 Count Halloween Bag filled with various Nerds favorites including Nerds Gummy Cluster pouches, Big Chewy Nerds, and classic Nerds Grape & Strawberry mini boxes are also available. And for those not into candy corn? Black Forest and Keebler are joining forces for the Ultimate Mixed Bag. This bag features juicy, delicious Black Forest Gummy Bears and scrumptious shortbread cookies made with real Keebler Fudge.



Ferrara’s lineup of fall and Halloween candies, including Nerds Candy Corn, Minions Candy Corn, and Turkey Dinner Candy Corn, are available at retailers nationwide now.