Netflix Releases Trailer For New Supernatural Series ‘Requiem’

Netflix has been giving horror fans what they want, as the streaming service has regularly distributed original horror films and TV series. Additionally, they have been purchasing the rights for BBC series to stream on their services for American audiences. Their recent purchase, Requiem, got its first trailer ahead of its March 23rd release. Check out the all-new trailer above.

“In 1994, a toddler disappeared from a small village, never to be seen again. 23 years later, in London, the mother of Matilda Gray (Lydia Wilson) commits suicide. As Matilda grapples with her mother’s death, she discovers evidence linking her mother to the girl’s disappearance… uncovering long-buried secrets including one secret more bizarre, terrifying and dangerous than anything she could have imagined.”

The series, which is currently airing on BBC One, has been lauded for its cinematography and creepy narrative. The premise alone instantly conjures similarities to films like Rosemary’s Baby and Don’t Look Now.

This is only the latest BBC series being distributed by Netflix, with American audiences being thrilled with their decision to purchase the sci-fi/horror series Black Mirror. The anthology series explores stories of the not-too-distant future and the horrifying advancements of technology. From having a device implanted into your brain that can record every image you’ve seen and experienced to having the personality of a loved one placed into a synthetic body, countless horrors have been depicted.

Black Mirror became so popular that Netflix purchased the program and produced new episodes, broken up into two different seasons. The most recent of which, Season 4, debuted late last year.

Based on the success of their horror series, Netflix also began to combine multiple genres, creating the horror-comedy Santa Clarita Diet starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant. The trailer for Season 2 debuted earlier this week.

Picking up right where we left off, Season 2 of Santa Clarita Diet finds the Hammonds trying to adapt to Sheila’s now-advanced undead state — even though she’s desperately working to hold on to her suburban lifestyle and not be defined as just another monster. Unfortunately — while the family has become markedly better at murder — the number of missing people in Santa Clarita is starting to pile up and it’s no longer going unnoticed. Meanwhile, the Hammonds are chasing the source of the virus so they can stop it from spreading and save humanity — which seems important. Through it all, Sheila and Joel are grounded by their unconditional love for one another. Sure, being undead — or loving someone who is — isn’t always easy, but don’t all relationships have their challenges?

Season 2 of Santa Clarita Diet debuts on March 23rd.

The first season of Requiem also debuts on March 23rd.

Will you be tuning in to check out Requiem or does Netflix already offer too many horror series? Let us know in the comments!

