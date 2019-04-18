Stephen King’s ‘Rest Stop’ Getting Feature Film Adaptation

Back in 1967, author Stephen King sold his first short story, “The Glass Floor,” marking the beginnings of one of the most accomplished literary tenures in horror history. His first published novel, Carrie, landed in 1973 before being adapted into a feature film in 1976. In subsequent decades, King’s works have been adapted into a number of mediums, often leading to productions that are equally as effective as the source material. With nearly every week that passes, a new adaptation is announced, with this week being no different. Deadline has confirmed that King’s short story “Rest Stop” will be adapted into a feature film.

The outlet describes the story as “a propulsive cat and mouse thriller, the plot follows the twisted journey of two women after a fateful encounter at a highway rest stop.”

Alex Ross Perry is attached to direct, whose Her Smell opened in theaters last weekend.

This year is shaping up to be one of the author’s biggest, with a new adaptation of Pet Sematary having hit theaters earlier this month, while IT: Chapter Two debuts in September, and the King-inspired Castle Rock series returning for a Season Two on Hulu this summer. The author noted earlier this year that he wouldn’t be surprised if more of his stories that already earned adaptations could be undergoing updated productions.

“I don’t know what to make of it, really. Every day I get another contract, another option, word that somebody is making this or that,” King shared with Entertainment Weekly when speaking about how frequently his works are adapted. “I see scripts. Let’s put it this way, I’m in a seller’s market right now. There’s a huge hunger for story, because there’s so many different platforms now. It isn’t just the movies.”

The author noted that it was the success of IT, which had previously been adapted into a miniseries in 1990, that inspired filmmakers to look back through his many stories to see if something that has already been adapted could be brought to life in a new way.

“What happened to me, I guess, was that It was such a big success that people decided well, there must be gold in some of that old sh—,” the author joked. “A lot of the old stuff, maybe, is gonna get remade. And there’s also an issue with some of the old option deals expiring, and the studios either make them or don’t make them, and they have to hurry up. I think that was a factor in The Stand, with CBS All Access. If Warner Bros. wanted to be involved, they had to do it quick, or [the rights] were gonna be all mine again.”

Stay tuned for details on Rest Stop.

