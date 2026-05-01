Where 2026’s Resident Evil Movie Fits in the Game Timeline & Whether It’s Canon Officially Confirmed

As Resident Evil continues what’s been a very successful run of new video game releases, the iconic horror franchise is also gearing up for its return to the big screen. Director Zach Cregger is following up last year’s breakout hit Weapons with a new Resident Evil film. Rather than do a straight adaptation of one of the games, Cregger decided to tell an original story set in the Resident Evil universe, one revolving around courrier Bryan’s quest to deliver a package of medical supplies. While fans know they shouldn’t expect to see Leon Kennedy or Claire Redfield running around, they can’t help but wonder if Cregger’s film will be connected to the game timeline at all. Now, those details have been revealed.

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In a roundtable interview (via Screen Rant), Cregger addressed how his Resident Evil movie ties into the games. “I wanted to construct a story that could live in the world of Resident Evil and be maybe on the periphery of the events of Resident Evil 2, where Raccoon City is having its big night, but tell another story that could be happening in parallel to that that really honors the vibe and the pacing that you get when you play the games,” he said.

Image Courtesy of Sony Pictures Releasing

Based on this, it sounds like Cregger’s Resident Evil movie will take place during the iconic Raccoon City Incident depicted in Resident Evil 2, which is when a t-virus epidemic broke out and turned thousands of people into zombies. It’s smart for this to be the general timeline for the film. The idea for Resident Evil is to essentially be the Mad Max: Fury Road of survival horror movies in the sense that it’s a relentless chase film that doesn’t let up throughout its run time. By having the film set at the outset of a massive zombie outbreak, Cregger can really lean into the chaos of the situation as the world around Bryan crumbles and he tries to make sense of everything.

Cregger’s comments also essentially confirm that his movie will be canon to the game’s timeline. Cross-media storytelling has become more prevalent over the years as studios build out shared universe, but that approach can have its pitfalls because audiences may not be familiar with everything that’s been released. Resident Evil seems like it’ll be cross-media storytelling done right; the Raccoon City Incident is merely a backdrop for Bryan’s story; in all likelihood, moviegoers will be able to enjoy the film regardless of their knowledge of the games. That’s the benefit of telling an original story with new characters.

The film being set in the same continuity as the games is an exciting prospect since it opens the door for fun Easter eggs and references for long-time fans, but it will be interesting to see how these connections are handled if Resident Evil is successful enough to warrant a sequel. Given the popularity of the IP, Sony is probably hoping this will be the start of a new film series, and Cregger’s approach might have to evolve the further he goes down the franchise timeline. There’s a simplicity to setting Resident Evil during the Raccoon City Incident; that event was essentially ground zero for the franchise, so Cregger’s film basically takes place at the beginning. Things could become more complicated if future films have to acknowledge events from the other games.

Cregger and Co. will cross that bridge when they get to it. In the meantime, Resident Evil is shaping up to be one of the best video game adaptations in recent memory. The first trailer did an excellent job of capturing the tone and spirit of the games; many moments and images harken back to scenarios players are familiar with, illustrating Cregger was the perfect choice to bring Resident Evil back to theaters. Perhaps Resident Evil could pave a path forward for future video game adaptations, using the “parallel story” approach to tap into the potential of a game’s universe. Depending on the IP, it’s a method that could work.

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