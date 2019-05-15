Robert Englund Posing With Kane Hodder in Jason X Outfit at Upcoming Convention

Back in 2003, the horror world was given one of the biggest franchise crossovers of all time with Freddy vs. Jason, pitting A Nightmare on Elm Street‘s Freddy Krueger against Friday the 13th‘s Jason Voorhees. Krueger was played by Robert Englund in that film and in the seven previous Elm Street films, while Voorhees was played by Ken Kirzinger. To many Friday the 13th fans, actor Kane Hodder is the defining Voorhees, as he played the character in four films. At the upcoming Monster Mania convention in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, fans of the franchises will be able to pose with both Englund and Hodder, with the latter appearing in Jason Voorhees gear from his last performance as the character in Jason X.

Both Englund and Hodder are frequent convention attendees, with this upcoming photo op offering guests a unique encounter with the horror icons. Englund has previously made convention appearances in his full Freddy Krueger makeup, though the extensive preparation for such events made the experience available for only a limited time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sadly, we shouldn’t expect to see Englund reprise the role for a film anytime soon.

“I’m too old to do another Freddy now,” Englund shared with Entertainment Weekly. “If I do a fight scene now it’s got to be real minimal because I can’t snap my head for eight different takes and different angles. My spine gets sore. I can still be mean and scary, but I’m mostly relegated now to sort of Van Helsing roles, old doctors and sh*t. So it’s fun that the last moment of me ever playing Freddy is a wink to the audience.”

Disappointing fans even further is the fact that there are currently no announced plans for either franchise to continue in any capacity. The last A Nightmare on Elm Street landed in theaters in 2010 with Jackie Earle Haley playing the iconic character, with that remake being both a financial and critical disappointment. The last Friday the 13th film was also a reboot, which hit theaters in 2009, with no news of either a sequel or a new reimagining being announced in the years since.

You can head to Monster Mania’s website to learn more.

Would you like to grab a photo with the pair? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break some major X-Men news, discuss THAT episode of Game of Thrones, and do a deep dive into all this week’s comics! After Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker are you ready for a different take on the franchise? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!