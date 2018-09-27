‘Evil Dead’ Director Sam Raimi Developing TV Series ’50 States of Fear’

Evil Dead creator Sam Raimi brought his franchise to the small screen with Ash vs. Evil Dead and, with that series having since concluded, is taking on a new TV project. Raimi will be developing 50 States of Fear for the new streaming platform NewTV, which intends to launch by the end of 2019.

No details about the series have been announced, though, given Raimi’s track record and the series’ title, we can expect it having something to do with the world of horror.

After birthing the beloved Evil Dead series, Raimi turned to television in the ’90s to serve as a producer on Hercules and Xena: Warrior Princess. The filmmaker was much more actively involved with Ash vs. Evil Dead, as it saw him reuniting with Evil Dead alumni Bruce Campbell and Rob Tapert.

Raimi directed all three films in the proper Evil Dead franchise, which concluded with Army of Darkness in 1992. The filmmaker also served as a producer on the 2013 Evil Dead remake, which was directed by Fede Alvarez.

In the decades since Campbell hung up his chainsaw with Army of Darkness, fans regularly clamored for a new film featuring the actor reprising his role as Ash Williams. Viewers may have never gotten that film, yet they were delivered 30 episodes of Ash vs. Evil Dead, achieving a total runtime of roughly 10 Evil Dead movies. In that regard, Campbell thinks fans owe the network Starz a big debt of gratitude for what the broadcast.

“People should be kissing Starz’s ass, because it is the only outlet that would let us have a little bit of creative control, but also, it’s unrated,” Campbell previously pointed out to ComicBook.com. “This is uncut. We had to probably scale down for some countries who couldn’t take the full monty, but this is unrated television, and for the uber Evil Dead fan, man, it isn’t going to get any better than that. If this was on AMC, Ash would be going, ‘Gosh golly, what’s going on over there?’”

He added, “Plus, you’ve got this over a three year period. If we did these as movies, you’d get one every two years. We’d be about three hours deep into the series now if we did this as movies, and guess what? If one of them failed, it would kill the whole thing.”

Stay tuned for details on 50 States of Fear.

