‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Season 3 Premiere Date Announced

Last May, Netflix renewed its fan-favorite comedy horror series Santa Clarita Diet for a third season and now we know just when that season will premiere.

In a new video released on Valentine’s Day, Netflix revealed that Santa Clarita Diet will return on March 29th. You can check out the announcement — which charmingly sees Sheila (Drew Barrymore) and Joel Hammond (Timothy Olyphant) deal with the prospect of their marriage truly being “forever” — in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Santa Clarita Diet follows the lives of Sheila and Joel, a pair of husband and wife realtors in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita where they live with their teen daughter, Abby (Liv Hewson). However, things take an interesting turn when Sheila eats something odd and is pretty much turned into a flesh-craving undead creature. With Sheila fully embracing her transformation, Joel tries to be supportive of his wife, their whole family coming together to keep on living their best lives even with the wild and often humorous challenges they face.

Santa Clarita Diet debuted on Netflix February 3, 2017 without much fanfare. Instead, Netflix relied on viewers being drawn in to the show’s unique premise as well as the star-power of Barrymore and Olyphant. The strategy worked, with fans easily won over by the series even with its often graphic scenes. While the first season of the series saw the Hammonds largely deal with Sheila’s condition, Season 2 saw the family start to get into the mythological mystery of Sheila’s condition, as well as attempts to stop the whole zombie situation from spreading.

You can check out the official synopsis for Santa Clarita Diet below.

Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant star in this Netflix-original series as married realtors, Sheila and Joel, who are living a quiet life, raising their teenage daughter in Santa Clarita, Calif. Their world unexpectedly changes when Sheila goes through a dramatic transformation that sends her down a road of death and destruction — but leaves her looking and feeling better than ever. Barrymore and Olyphant also serve as executive producers, alongside showrunner and creator Victor Fresco (“Better Off Ted”).

Santa Clarita Diet Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix. Season 3 will premiere Marc 29th.

Are you excited for Season 3 of Santa Clarita Diet? Let us know in the comments below!